Stabbing victim succumbs to wounds a month after assault; investigation upgraded to homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An assault case has been upgraded to a homicide investigation after a victim succumbed to stab wounds a month after being attacked.

62-year-old Gary Arthur Williams died Friday, according to a press release issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies investigated an assault that occurred in the 9400 block of Old Tennesee Pike Road on June 10th. Upon arrival, they found Williams outside of the camper he was living in suffering from stab wounds.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.