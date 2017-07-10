Tuscaloosa business collecting care packages, suitcases for children in foster system

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa restaurant is giving back to the community to help foster children.

Frutta Bowls on University Boulevard is doing a fundraiser called Cases for Kids. Store owner Samantha Giambalvo says her goal is to give a brand new suitcase to every child in the Tuscaloosa County foster care system.

“We are in a place now where we can do for other people,” Giambalvo said. “It is what we do, we love helping and giving back to those who need our help.”

The business has collected 75 suitcases so far. Giambalvo and her husband want to get 200 suitcases by July 15. The mission is personal to the family because they are foster parents.

“It is what we do, we feel like it’s not an option to do this. It is what has been put on us, and it really makes us feel good and we want to do so much more,” Giambalvo said. “We want to do as much as we can because so much has been done and given to us that we want to pass that on.”

Frutta Bowls opened in Tuscaloosa in June. They sell a wide variety of fruit bowls. The Giambalvo family also encourages people to put care packages inside the suitcases for kids.

Donors are asked to put toothpaste, soap, pajamas, and deodorant in the packages just to name a few items. The family is asking for all donations to be dropped off at the store.