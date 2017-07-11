Crash in southeast Alabama kills 3

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (AP) — A crash involving an 18-wheeler and two cars has left three people dead in southeast Alabama.

State troopers say the wreck occurred Monday afternoon on U.S. 231 south of Brundidge near the Pike-Coffee county line.

Details of what caused the crash aren’t yet available.

Trooper Kevin Cook tells WSFA-TV that 61-year-old Debra Meyers Askew of Brundidge has been identified as one of the victims. Officers are trying to locate relatives of the two other people who died.

Heavy traffic in the area forced authorities to shift southbound traffic into one northbound lane.