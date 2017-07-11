Crews control fatal house fire in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A house fire in Cullman County has claimed the life of at least one person Tuesday morning.

The fire happened in the 1400 block of County Road 706 shortly after 2:30 a.m.

There were 4 people in the home at the time of the fire. Reports from the scene confirm at least one child made it out of the house safely.

CBS 42 crews are on the scene

4 ppl were in the home. Fire broke out shortly after 230 am @WIAT42 pic.twitter.com/YpRgOo5rmk — Alex Finnie (@AlexCFinnie) July 11, 2017

CONFIRMED: 1 dead. A child made it out ok. Coroner on the scene. Right now crews working hotspots — Alex Finnie (@AlexCFinnie) July 11, 2017

Fire crews are still working to put out hotspots on the scene.

