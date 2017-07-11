Crews control fatal house fire in Cullman County

By Published: Updated:

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A house fire in Cullman County has claimed the life of at least one person Tuesday morning.

The fire happened in the 1400 block of County Road 706 shortly after 2:30 a.m.

There were 4 people in the home at the time of the fire. Reports from the scene confirm at least one child made it out of the house safely.

CBS 42 crews are on the scene working to gather more information.

 

Fire crews are still working to put out hotspots on the scene.

We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

Follow @AlexCFinnie  on Twitter for live updates from the scene.

