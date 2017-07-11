New details released on fatal officer-involved shooting of 16-year-old from last week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Investigators with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation has released new information on the chase and officer-involved shooting that happened Friday, July7.

ALEA told WHNT that the suspect killed in the shooting was 16 years old.

The shooting involved the Priceville Police Department.

Investigators say the shooting happened after a chase that began around 4:45 Friday afternoon. The chase ended on Bob Wallace Avenue near Interstate 565.

Officers say the teen was driving a stolen vehicle. The driver lead law enforcement on a 34-mile chase up I-65, then onto I-565 and coming to an end on Bob Wallace Avenue when he crashed into several cars. One of those crashes forced the Mustang to stop, allowing law enforcement to catch up.

WHNT News 19 obtained video captured by a viewer just moments after the shooting.

We will continue asking questions about this incident as the investigation continues. At this time, though, Investigators cannot release any more information.