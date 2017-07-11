Overturned 18-wheeler closes Tallapoosa St. exit ramp on I-20/59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20/59 at the Tallapoosa Street exit ramp.

According to Birmingham Fire, no one was injured in the incident. The exit is closed at this time.

Officials have contained any hazardous material that may have spilled from the truck, which is reportedly a poultry truck. There was not much fuel spilled, according to Birmingham Fire.

WIAT will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

To see how this incident may impact traffic in the area, follow Rachel Lundberg for Real Time Traffic @RealTimeRachel