Playoff President Hancock: Won’t be moving to 8 team playoff anytime soon

By Published:
Clemson's Deshaun Watson holds up the championship trophy after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson won 35-31. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Hoover, Ala. (WIAT) —  Year three of the College Football Playoff gave what is widely considered one of the best championship games in College Football history.  Heading into year four of the four team selection committee, President Bill Hancock is excited to see what comes next.

“We’ve learned the playoff works, coaches and fans love it.” Said Hancock “This year we decided not to make any changes.”

While the four team playoff is widely considered a success over the former BCS system, there has been speculation the field could be expanding from four teams to eight.  However Hancock told CBS 42 Sports Anchor Chris Renkel, the committee won’t be expanding anytime soon.

“No talk withing our leadership of expanding” Said Hancock “Four teams helps us focus on the regular season we have the bets most compelling regular season in sports, why monkey with a good thing?”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s