Hoover, Ala. – Day two of SEC Media Days will feature Georgia, Vanderbilt, Florida and Mississippi State. One of the league’s leading rushers last year, Ralph Webb, is at the Wynfrey Hotel representing the Commodores.

Webb was named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list – which honors the country’s best all-around player at the end of the season.

CBS42’s Chris Renkel caught up with Webb prior to the running back taking the podium.