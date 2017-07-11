SEC Media Day 2: One-on-one with Georgia RB Sony Michel

Hoover, Ala. – Georgia’s running back duo of Sony Michel and Nick Chubb is expected to be lethal this coming season. The two chose to stay at Georgia rather than forgo their senior seasons and enter the NFL draft.

It wouldn’t shock anyone if Chubb and Michel battled for touches in the backfield, but it’s quite the opposite – the two work together. Chubb and Michel are roommates and look to make each other better, rather than compete for playing time.

CBS 42 caught up with Michel at day 2 of SEC Media Days in Hoover.