The Alabama Soda and Abrasive Blasting showcase new industrial trend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama Soda & Abrasive Blasting will host an open house to showcase the new trend in industrial art on Wednesday.

Soda blasting is a fast and environmentally safe way to remove paint from any surface without damaging the material under it, according to the press release from Alabama Soda & Abrasive Blasting.

Ann Moeller Steverson, co-founder of Protégé Atelier in Huntsville, is known for her oil paintings, figures, portraits, and still-lifes. Her artwork will be demonstrated in the open house with new art material.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 908 13th Street N 35203.

For more information on soda blasting please visit www.alabamasoadblasting.com