The Birmingham Civil Right Institute celebrating 25 years with The Carnetta and Norm Davis Collection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) will celebrate their 25th anniversary by displaying selections from the Carnetta and Norm Davis Collection from July 18 to October 22nd at the BCRI.

The Norm and Carnetta Davis are art collectors and civic leaders whose collection will feature thirty works of art, the show “Alabama and Beyond: African American Educators and Their Art-Selections from the Carnetta and Norm Davis of Birmingham.

Major funders include Wells Fargo, Vulcan Materials Company, Susan Mott Webb Charitable Trust, The Hugh Kaul Foundation, and BBVA Compass, according to the release from the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

Over the last 12 years the Davises collected over 150 paintings, drawings and sculptures from the 19th to the 21st centuries with the infinite majority created by African American artists. The “Alabama and Beyond” exhibition include artists who were educators with many connections to Alabama.

Hale Woodruff, created the Amistad Murals at Talladega College and Claude Clark, who established the art department at Talladega in 1948 and was succeeded by David Driskell whose work is also featured in the exhibition.

“We decided, in our own way, to help artists who were forgotten and discriminated against receive overdue recognition,” stated Carnetta. “We also wanted to call attention to the works of living African American artists whose past experiences are unique and helped to define their unique brand of American Art.”

For more information on The Birmingham Civil Right Institute visit their website attached http://www.bcri.org/index.html exhibition.