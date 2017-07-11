Volunteers make repairs on home of veteran’s widow as part of Habitat for Humanity program

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport homeowner was all smiles Tuesday morning after a group of volunteers showed up to do some work on her house.

Tuscaloosa Habitat for Humanity is sponsoring a program called Vets for Vets where volunteers work on homes of veterans and surviving spouses.

Bernell Bostic is getting a brand new porch and front steps built onto her house. The senior citizen is a widow, her husband served in the military. Bostic says this act of kindness means so much to her.

“Oh I am so happy to see them, I could just hug them and hug them and hug them and not let them go home,” Bostic said. “When I saw them drive up this morning, I was so excited because my house needs work and now my dream has come true.”

Habitat for Humanity director Ellen Potts says anytime her agency can help people in the community, that’s what her volunteers are going to do.

“All today we are going to replace her porch and her steps to her front door and her side steps so it will be a safer place for her to live,” Potts said. “She didn’t have the funds to make these repairs so we were happy to come and help her.”

Habitat for Humanity and Vets for Vets plan to work on another house later this week.