2 people injured in road rage shooting on I-20

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Irondale Police are working a road rage investigation after two people were shot on Interstate 20 Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Meadows with Irondale Police, one of the two people shot was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other person shot refused treatment.

Police received a call of shots fired just before 11 p.m. last night. Officers worked two scenes on I-20, one at exit 133 and one just east of the 20/59 junction, according to Sgt. Hill.

There are no suspects at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

