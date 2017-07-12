AL troopers issue missing senior alert for Kentucky man last seen in Oxford

From Alabama State Troopers:
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is issuing a Missing Senior Alert on behalf of the Calloway County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Department. Calloway County, KY is asking for the public’s assistance in locating John Daniel Webb. Mr. Webb is an 82-year-old white male and suffers from Dementia and Alzheimer’s. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a red and black striped button shirt. His last known location was I-20 at the Oxford, Alabama exit, at a Circle K convenient store around 2:42 pm CST. Mr. Webb was last known to be driving a Tan 1998 Buick LeSabre 4 door, Kentucky tag 009DXY. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of John Webb, please contact the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 753-3151 or call 911.