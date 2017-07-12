Police continue to search for active shooter in Gardendale area

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE 11:07 AM: According to Gardendale Police, the suspect may have left the area in a black Navigator or a white Honda accord with the Florida tag # Y92FVJ

UPDATE: An ALEA helicopter is flying around the are searching for the suspect. Gardendale Police believe the suspect has left the area. The Shelter in place has been lifted.

We believe suspect has left the Peachtree area. — Gardendale Police (@GardendalePD) July 12, 2017

ALEA chopper flying around the area right now. Looking for active shooter in Gardendale @WIAT42 — Alex Finnie (@AlexCFinnie) July 12, 2017

ORIGINAL:

Gardendale Police are searching for an active shooter after 3 people were confirmed dead in the Peachtree Crossing Trailer Park on Wednesday.

Officials have confirmed 2 female victims and 1 male victim are dead.

CONFIRMED: 2 females, one male, dead. All middle aged. #GardendaleShooting..still looking for shooter @WIAT42 — Alex Finnie (@AlexCFinnie) July 12, 2017

Police say the shooting happened in the Peachtree Crossing Trailer Park off of Glenn Chapel Road.

The suspect is Kenneth Dion Lever, 51. He is 5/10″, 220lbs, has blue eyes, and brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a camouflage shirt. They say do not approach and call 911 if you see him; he is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect’s car is a black 2007 Lincoln Navigator with a Florida tag #689NFN.

Officials are asking for people to avoid the area. Rachel Lundberg has provided roads to avoid right now.

ROADS TO AVOID: the area is off Hwy-31 (close to Dollar General & Tractor Supply) in Gardendale. #RealTimeTraffic42 pic.twitter.com/tMh75oZzuE — Rachel Lundberg (@RealTimeRachel) July 12, 2017

ACTIVE SHOOTER INVESTIGATION: roads to AVOID right now- Willow Bend, Glenn Chapel, Snow Rogers. #RealTimeTraffic42 pic.twitter.com/PweMUve9D2 — Rachel Lundberg (@RealTimeRachel) July 12, 2017