Police continue to search for active shooter in Gardendale area

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE 11:07 AM: According to Gardendale Police, the suspect may have left the area in a black Navigator or a white Honda accord with the Florida tag # Y92FVJ
UPDATE: An ALEA helicopter is flying around the are searching for the suspect. Gardendale Police believe the suspect has left the area. The Shelter in place has been lifted.
ORIGINAL:
Gardendale Police are searching for an active shooter after 3 people were confirmed dead in the Peachtree Crossing Trailer Park on Wednesday.
Officials have confirmed 2 female victims and 1 male victim are dead.
Police say the shooting happened in the Peachtree Crossing Trailer Park off of Glenn Chapel Road.
The suspect is Kenneth Dion Lever, 51. He is 5/10″, 220lbs, has blue eyes, and brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a camouflage shirt. They say do not approach and call 911 if you see him; he is considered armed and dangerous.
The suspect’s car is a black 2007 Lincoln Navigator with a Florida tag #689NFN.
Officials are asking for people to avoid the area. Rachel Lundberg has provided roads to avoid right now.