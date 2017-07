(WIAT) — The University of Alabama has one of the strongest offensive lines in college football, and it is hard to find a better example of that strength than Senior Center Bradley Bozeman.

Bozeman served as the field general for a line that made the Crimson Tide the highest scoring offense in the SEC, over 11 100-yard games.

As the season revs up, Bozeman attended SEC Media Days, where he stopped for a brief chat with CBS42’s Chris Renkel.