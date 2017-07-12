SEC Media Day 3: One-on-one with Christian Kirk, Texas A&M WR

By Published:
WR Christian Kirk is back for his third year after narrowly missing 1000 yards receiving last year.

(WIAT) — In 2015, Texas A&M Aggies Wide Receiver Christian Kirk had 1009 receiving yards.

In 2016, Kirk had 928 yards. In 2017, the lightning-fast receiver is hoping to once again eclipse the millennium mark, but he’s going to have to go through a series of tough SEC backfields to do it.

One of the assets Kirk points to which should come in handy for him when it comes time for him to make that jump is the leadership roles coaches are giving him as a veteran of the team.

CBS42’s Simone Eli caught up with Kirk at this year’s SEC Media Days, and you can watch his thoughts in full on the upcoming season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s