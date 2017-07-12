SEC Media Day 3: One-on-one with Christian Kirk, Texas A&M WR

(WIAT) — In 2015, Texas A&M Aggies Wide Receiver Christian Kirk had 1009 receiving yards.

In 2016, Kirk had 928 yards. In 2017, the lightning-fast receiver is hoping to once again eclipse the millennium mark, but he’s going to have to go through a series of tough SEC backfields to do it.

One of the assets Kirk points to which should come in handy for him when it comes time for him to make that jump is the leadership roles coaches are giving him as a veteran of the team.

CBS42’s Simone Eli caught up with Kirk at this year’s SEC Media Days, and you can watch his thoughts in full on the upcoming season.