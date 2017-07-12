SEC Media Days, day 3: Alabama takes the stage

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama arrived in style at the Hyatt Regency-The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala. for SEC Media Days, and set out to put some of their biggest rumors to bed.

Coach Nick Saban addressed many team elements in his 16th presser given at a SEC Media Days event and his 11th at UA. The team lost several defensive starters to the NFL draft this year, and is at its youngest since 2012, according to Saban.

CBS42’s Simone Eli followed the press conference in her tweets live, which can be read below.

After Saban’s press conference, the player representatives came out to field questions from the media.

University of Alabama at SEC Media Days View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Saban addresses the media at this year's event. After Coach Saban finished his presser, the student-athlete representatives came out to hold court. Calvin Ridley fields questions in a stately patterned tie. Minkah Fitzpatrick relays some information on this year's DB corps. Bradley Bozeman signs autographs shortly after arriving at the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel. After answering questions in the "big room," Coach Saban sat down to answer extensive questions from the media.

As the players answered the media’s questions, Saban took more questions in a more intimate setting and put this year’s rumors of a quarterback controversy to bed thanks to a question from CBS42’s Chris Breece. You can see his full answer at the top of this article.

For more coverage of SEC Media Days, be sure to follow CBS42 Sports, Simone Eli, Chris Renkel, Chris Breece, and Nic Gulas on Twitter.