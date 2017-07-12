Tallassee man identified as victim in deadly Kayaking accident

TALLASSEE, Ala (WIAT): A kayaking accident has the claimed the life of a Tallassee man, per Corporal Jess Thorton of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Charles Edward Stewart, 31, was recovered from the Tallapoosa River on Tuesday, July 11. He was pronounced dead on Wednesday July 12.

Per troopers, Stewart became displaced from his kayak on the river below Thurlow Dam. Stewart did not have on a personal flotation device when he was recovered.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division and Aviation Unit were assisted by multiple surrounding agencies.

Nothing further is available as this is still an active investigation.