100,000 gallon sewage spill affects Oxford business and recreation

OXFORD, Ala, (WIAT) — The Coosa Riverkeeper is urging people to stay out of Choccolocco Creek after a spill at the Tull C. Allen Wastewater Treatment Plant Tuesday. The report filed by the facility indicates the sewage did not reach the creek, but the Riverkeeper said he doesn’t see how that’s possible given the amount of sewage spilled and the plant’s proximity to the creek.

The Coosa Riverkeeper collected water samples at Choccolocco Creek Thursday and will post their findings online by noon Friday. You can find those test results on their website here: COOSA RIVERKEEER