ALEA investigating man’s death after reported police tasing incident

SYLACAUGA, Ala (WIAT) — The State Bureau of Investigations is reviewing the moments leading up to man’s death after he was reportedly tased by an officer, according to Kelley B. Johnson, Sylacauga Chief of Police.

On Wednesday, around 9:30 p.m., an officer was conducting a traffic stop which turned into a narcotics investigation. The driver was identified as Ladarius Dontrell Jackson, 25.

As the officer was searching Jackson’s vehicle, the two reportedly got into a physical altercation. Jackson escaped the officer’s initial attempt of restraint which lead to a quick foot pursuit. The officer was able to apprehend Jackson after deploying his taser.

Jackson was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Room where he was later pronounced dead.

“Due to this unfortunate incident and Jackson’s status at the time of his death, Sylacauga Police Department has called in the State Bureau of Investigations to conduct a thorough investigation into the events that occurred leading to his death,” Johnson stated in a release. “The incident is considered an active investigation being handled by the State Bureau of Investigations. Any further questions or comments will be directed to the agents handling the case.”