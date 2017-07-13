Birmingham, Alabaster women make top 10 for Ms. Alabama Nursing Home Pageant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two central Alabama women have made it to the top 10 in the Alabama Nursing Home Pageant.

Representing Birmingham and the Cherry Hill Rehab and HealthCare Center is Ms. Evelyn Dent, age 62. From Alabaster, Katherine Moorer, age 59, is the current Ms. Shelby Ridge Rehab Select. Both women made it to the top 10 finalists for the pageant.

The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover on Monday, July 31, at 2:00 p.m. The winner of the pageant will serve as a spokesperson for nursing home residents and the Alabama Nursing Home Association. Click here to learn more about the pageant.

The pageant is free and open to the public.