Central Alabama Forecast

Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will linger into the early hours of tonight, but most of us will continue muggy and rain free into the early morning. Temps will stay in the lower to middle 70s across central Alabama as the high pressure off to our east continues to weaken a bit later on Friday.

There is going to be a trough that moves into the mid-Mississippi Valley this weekend and into the first of next week which will allow for the heat to back off a couple of degrees, but not too much. There will still be plenty of concern over the heat index each afternoon, especially where we don’t get afternoon thunderstorms to develop.

The summer-like forecast will continue right into next week with temps beginning to warm back into the lower 90s, with a few mid 90s for our southern counties. Now is the time to remind everyone in your family to hydrate, especially the kids, before being outdoors for a long period of time during the day.

