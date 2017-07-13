Dogs found living in car with only windows cracked; 2 charged with animal cruelty

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women are facing multiple animal cruelty charges for the living conditions of dogs found on County Road 512.

Amanda Monaco and Leah Wilbanks were both charged with 7 counts of second-degree animal cruelty, which is a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the women had four small dogs living in a Chrysler Sebring with just the window cracked, and there were three more dogs living in wire cages next to the car. The documents go on to say that the dogs in the cages had no water and were forced to stand in their own feces.

Each charge has a $500 bond, for a total of $3,500 bond each, which has been posted.