Dogs found living in car with only windows cracked; 2 charged with animal cruelty

By Published:

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women are facing multiple animal cruelty charges for the living conditions of dogs found on County Road 512.

Amanda Monaco and Leah Wilbanks were both charged with 7 counts of second-degree animal cruelty, which is a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the women had four small dogs living in a Chrysler Sebring with just the window cracked, and there were three more dogs living in wire cages next to the car. The documents go on to say that the dogs in the cages had no water and were forced to stand in their own feces.

Each charge has a $500 bond, for a total of $3,500 bond each, which has been posted.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s