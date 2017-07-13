GARDENDALE, Ala. (CBS 42) – Neighbors in the Peachtree community aren’t feeling afraid–one day after a man allegedly came to his ex-wife’s home and shot and killed her, her sister, and her sister’s husband. However, they do have one major remaining concern.

Those neighbors were on lock-down inside of their homes as law enforcement swarmed the area searching for the suspect, Kenneth Lever. They say, thanks to text alerts and phone calls from the complex and police, they felt secure.

“Last night, they were still patrolling,” explained Debrah Martinez, who has lived in the community for the past 4 years.

However, most neighbors CBS 42 spoke to, Thursday, are still haunted by the thought of the 11 year-old girl who was home at the time of the attack. According to police, Lever was the girl’s father. He shot and killed three family members in front of the child, and later, he took his own life.

“We’re just wanting to get together and maybe get gifts together for her,” explained Martinez. “I was going to go to the police department and ask what would be best.”

Gardendale Police have released information about a Regions account that has been set up for the girl under the name, Kristen Lever. On the release from the department’s Facebook page they write, “The funds will be used for her future expenses. IF you want to donate, you may go to any Regions Bank location. They should be able to access the account using her name. Thank you for supporting this family as they go through the aftermath of this tragedy.”

A cousin of one of the victims also told CBS 42 that a Gofundme account has been established under the same name for the 11 year-old survivor. https://www.gofundme.com/pkxaq-kristen-lever