Georgia assault suspect arrested in Dekalb County on drug charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Marshals Services (USMS) requested assistance locating and arresting a Dekalb County man who had felony warrants in Georgia for aggravated assault.

According to Sheriff Jimmy Harris from the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found and arrested 43-year-old Craig Avery Carrell on Alabama Avenue in Fort Payne.

Carrell was riding in a vehicle with Jordan Karee Bradley, 27, when sheriffs found him. Deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Carrell and Bradley were both taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bail amounts have not been set for the pair at this time. After Carrell posts bond, he will be subject to extradition to Georgia.