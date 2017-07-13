Otey’s Tavern hosts annual midsummer festival in July

BIRMIGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Otey’s Tavern, will host their annual midsummer festival on July 29 to raise money for the Better Basics and Phoenix Club of Alabama.

Better Basics is a local organization with the mission of advancing literacy for at-risk youth through enrichment and intervention programs.

The Phoenix Club of Birmingham is an organization that provides developmental opportunities for young professional men to become social, business, and philanthropic leaders in the community.

“We are excited to once again showcase Mountain Brook and the Crestline community to our friends throughout the Birmingham area,” said Will Haver, owner of Otey’s Tavern.

Otey’s Tavern is located at 224 Country Club Park in Crestline Village, Mountain Brook, Alabama.

Advance tickets will be available beginning July 1, starting rate, $20. You can purchase your tickets at OteysFest.com or on-site at Otey’s Tavern. Tickets will be $25, cash only on the day of the event.

For more information visit online at http://www.OteysTavern.com or contact Harry Long at hlong@go81shop.com.