Paws of the Week July 13th – July 20th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – Hand in Paw, Birmingham’s Animal-Assisted Therapy Organization, is teaming up with The Greater Birmingham Humane Society to help us find Baron, Delilah, and Pepper loving forever homes. All of these dogs have been flagged as strong therapy animal candidates. With the proper training and love, maybe you can help them become certified!

Remember, if these animals are not ideal for you, you might know someone who is looking for a pet that we feature. Please share this segment with fellow animals lovers.

Baron: This 43lb male is a gorgeous blonde color. He is very gentle and loves to snuggle. At only 2-years-old, he is out of the “puppy stage,” and still has a long life ahead of him. We noticed that Baron smiles in the most adorable way that happy dogs do. Go see him today and see if you make him grin.

Delilah: This little girl is 42lbs and 3-years-old. She is a mixed breed with a lovely brindle coat. Delilah has a gentle spirit and also loves to cuddle like Baron! (We think that Baron and Delilah would make a great pair!) We know that sweet Delilah will thrive outside the shelter environment. Let’s help her find the perfect loving owner.

Pepper: This 4-month-old puppy got to wear a sweater for her TV debut! We couldn’t get over her precious ears! One is floppy, and one… not so much. It’s the cutest! Pepper is only 16lbs right now and is very calm- especially for a dog that is still a puppy. She is perfect for someone who wants a puppy with a calm temperament.

Support:

Hand in Paw believes in the human/animal bond and hopes that this partnership facilitates a relationship between viewers at home, and animals in need at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

To learn more about Hand In Paw, visit Handinpaw.org. This wonderful organization is always looking for volunteers to help with a variety of animal therapy programs.

Pro-Adoption Tips:

Visit the GBHS in person during the week (Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm).

During the weekend the shelter can get very busy (Saturday 11AM–5PM, Sunday 1pm-5pm).

Please note; the shelter cannot hold pets over the phone. They are also closed on Monday.

Plan your visit today!

300 Snow Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 / (205) 942-1211

If you take one of our featured animals home, please let us know! Send a picture of you and your pet to Lillian.Lalo@wiat.com!