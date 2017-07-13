Suspect steals already stolen car from wrecker lot

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police are asking for help locating a suspected car thief.

24-year-old Andre James Byrd is suspected of stealing a car that was previously stolen from a wrecker lot on July 5th.

A Pro-Tow Wrecker driver reportedly witnessed a dark colored Jeep Wrangler and a GMC Yukon pass him on Lorena Crest Road. Once he returned to Pro-Tow, he saw that the Yukon he towed earlier was missing and that the front gate was heavily damaged.

Video surveillance footage showed an unknown male climb over the gate and enter the lot. He approached the Yukon and appeared to retrieve a spare key from the gas cap. He then drove the car at a fast rate of speed through the front gate.

The Yukon was originally towed to the wrecker lot on July 4th after Hoover PD detectives stopped the vehicle on I-65 North. The driver of the vehicle, Jeffrey Lebrock Chism, was arrested for receiving stolen property. He was transported to Hoover City Jail. The Yukon was impounded and towed to Pro-tow Wrecker Service, where it was later stolen again on July 5th.

If you have any information on Byrd’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective Cliff Washington at 205-739-7242, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.