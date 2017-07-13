Trussville residents start pink bow fundraiser to help family of critically injured 6-year-old girl

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The people of Trussville are coming together to support a six-year-old girl injured in a car crash and her family.

Maggie Bowles was critically hurt over the weekend when the car she and her father were in was rear-ended by another vehicle. She remains at Children’s of Alabama Hospital.

Since the accident, community members have rallied to show their support for Maggie and her family. Now they are taking that support and one step further and trying to paint the town pink.

It started when some supporters began volunteering to make the pink bows, and then some local businesses agreed to take them, giving them away to customers in exchange for a donation to Maggie’s family.

“I’m just, I was just touched by the little girl. I just want so much for her family to get the miracle they’re hoping for,” said Molly Bice, who bought a bow from Carroll Pharmacy.

In some neighborhoods, including the subdivision where the Bowles live, every single mailbox is decorated by a pink bow.

“No matter what happens, they are going to be there for them any step of the way, so advice no matter what happens, they are going to be there for them any step of the way,” said Bice.