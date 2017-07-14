Arkadelphia Road Construction Update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) —

Every morning I track moderate delays between Finley Blvd and I-20/59, but starting Saturday (July 15th, 2017) ALDOT says we should expect MAJOR delays. There will be additional construction projects, workers on site, and lane closures/shifts every day for the next 12 months from 6:30am to 5:30pm. That time frame does not help you get to and from the interstate quickly and safely. If you drive in from West of Birmingham take Hwy-78 instead. If you drive in from I-22, head to I-65 to avoid traffic jams.

Below are all the details from ALDOT that we can expect in the area.

Major Traffic Shift/New Alignment along US 78/SR 5, in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM – Weather permitting, Saturday, July 15 the Alabama Department of Transportation will be performing a permanent traffic shift/ new alignment along US 78/State Route 5 (Arkadelphia Rd.) from the I-59 Overpass to Finley Blvd. The project will proceed as follows:

The contractor will be performing a permanent traffic shift/ new alignment along US 78/ SR 5 (Arkadelphia Rd.) from the I-59 Overpass to Finley Blvd on Saturday, July 15. The contractor will be shifting traffic from the existing roadway and bridge to the newly constructed roadway and bridge and will also be installing traffic control signage and devices, removing and installing stripping, and realigning existing traffic signals.

The in-place detour of 12 th Ave West will be removed and the intersection of 12 th Ave West and US78/ SR 5 (Arkadelphia Rd.) will be reopened.

Ave West will be removed and the intersection of 12 Ave West and US78/ SR 5 (Arkadelphia Rd.) will be reopened. This new traffic realignment is necessary to complete the widening of US 78 and the replacement of the railroad overpass bridge and is expected to be in place for approximately 12 months. The contractor will begin work at 6:30 am and will be completed by 5:30 pm of each day.

Expect major delays near the I-59 and US 78/ SR 5 (Arkadelphia Rd.) Intersection and the Finley Blvd and US 78/ SR 5 (Arkadelphia Rd.) Intersection due to periodic traffic stoppages to perform the work listed above.

US 78 traffic is encouraged to use an alternate route (ex. I-65 and Finley Blvd.).

There will be multiple troopers on site assisting with this operation.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this Construction Operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

Every morning we will have you covered on your commute. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News to start your day! We will make sure you get to work right on time.