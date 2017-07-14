Birmingham mayoral candidates participate in debate



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors from Birmingham packed Woodlawn United Methodist Church to hear from candidates vying to be the city’s next mayor.

Nine of the twelve candidates answered a variety of questions from moderators and the public.

Randy Davis, Philemon Hill, Lanny Jackson, Fernandez Sims, Patricia Bell, Randall Woodfin, Frank Matthews, and Chris Woods joined current Birmingham Mayor William Bell for the debate.

There were so many people in attendance that many had to stand.

“People love this city and people understand the importance of this election,” said Carnelle Howell.

Howell is an undecided voter. His business, GPS Educational Services, works with school districts in the area. He’s most concerned about the future for children.

“People talk about education but the truth is, in talking about education and crime and poverty, but you cannot concretely address crime if you don’t address education,” said Howell.

Some recorded the debate on their phones, others took notes. Many say they’re trying to stay up to date on all of the candidates online.

“I am going to different websites and looking at their campaign websites if they have them to see what their issues are and then talking to different people about them,” said John Somerset.

Candidates discussed everything from crime reduction, to poverty, the economy, transparency in government, and infrastructure.