Birmingham mayoral candidates to hold a debate

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham mayoral candidates are set to hold a debate on Friday evening.

The debate will take place at Woodlawn United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Each candidate will answer questions about their proposals and ideas for moving the city forward.

There are 12 candidates running in the mayoral race. The candidates are:

  • William Bell (incumbent)
  • Randall Woodfin
  • Chris Woods
  • Lanny E. Jackson
  • Randy Davis
  • Frank Matthews
  • Carl Jackson
  • Fernandez Sims
  • E. Philemon Hill II
  • Donald Lomax
  • Patricia Bell
  • Trudy Hunter

