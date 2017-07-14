Birmingham mayoral candidates to hold a debate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham mayoral candidates are set to hold a debate on Friday evening.
The debate will take place at Woodlawn United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Each candidate will answer questions about their proposals and ideas for moving the city forward.
There are 12 candidates running in the mayoral race. The candidates are:
- William Bell (incumbent)
- Randall Woodfin
- Chris Woods
- Lanny E. Jackson
- Randy Davis
- Frank Matthews
- Carl Jackson
- Fernandez Sims
- E. Philemon Hill II
- Donald Lomax
- Patricia Bell
- Trudy Hunter