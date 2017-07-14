Birmingham mayoral candidates to hold a debate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham mayoral candidates are set to hold a debate on Friday evening.

The debate will take place at Woodlawn United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Each candidate will answer questions about their proposals and ideas for moving the city forward.

There are 12 candidates running in the mayoral race. The candidates are:

William Bell (incumbent)

Randall Woodfin

Chris Woods

Lanny E. Jackson

Randy Davis

Frank Matthews

Carl Jackson

Fernandez Sims

E. Philemon Hill II

Donald Lomax

Patricia Bell

Trudy Hunter