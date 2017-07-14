Birmingham Police make arrest after hostage situation/shooting in Ensley

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have taken a person into custody after an incident that took place in Ensley, according to officers near the scene.

The incident took place near the intersection of 31st Street and Avenue N. Police have told CBS42 News that there was a hostage situation at a home in the area, which is connected to a shooting.

Police tell CBS42 that a woman was shot on 31st Street in what looks like a domestic situation. She is being treated for serious injuries.

The suspect was apprehended near an abandoned house on 32nd Street after reportedly attempting to escape from police.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.