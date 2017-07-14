Brides panic with sudden Alfred Angelo closures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42) – Jordan Lundberg found the perfect gown at Alfred Angelo back in November. She didn’t hesitate. Lundberg placed the order right away. Now, she’s glad she did. She received her dress in March. However, other brides waiting on their gowns may not be as lucky.

Overnight, dozens of Alfred Angelo stores abruptly closed. “That was a big surprise to me,” said Beverly Wix, owner of Cullman’s The Sweetheart Tree bridal shop. “So I logged onto our partner store and I could get no information. Couldn’t pull up my orders. So then I contacted my rep and her voicemail was full.”

Wix said she doesn’t currently have any Alfred Angelo bridal gowns ordered–but she does have bridesmaids dresses.

“I’m not sure what we’ll do,” she said. “I would be happy to help any bride looking for a dress that doesn’t think their dress is coming in. Give us a call or stop by.”

Wix said she had already received calls from out of state brides and bridesmaids, looking to piece together their bridal party’s wardrobe. There are also Facebook groups popping up where users can share dresses that they have and what they still need. Wix said she feels confident that she can help her customers find suitable dresses in the event that the Alfred Angelo orders don’t come through.

Lundberg is in that position now. “It’s definitely nice having my dress in hand, but it’s nerve-racking that my bridesmaids don’t,” she explained. There’s really no clear date on when they’ll come in…and all of these rumors that they’ll be closing. I don’t know if we’ll be able to get in the store.”