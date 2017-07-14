Carbon Hill sets new curfew for teenagers following recent incidents

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — One Walker County city has passed an ordinance aimed at keeping kids out of trouble.

Carbon Hill’s new ordinance sets a curfew for teenagers in the area. Starting Friday, anyone under the age of 17 will not be allowed out without being accompanied by an adult between 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday. The curfew will start at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

This curfew comes after recent incidents in the area. There was a case of alleged animal cruelty where police believe a 3-month-old pit bull was stolen, beaten, and held under water by juveniles. The pit bull later died. There was also a case of vandalism involving an 11-year-old at a post office. Both of these incidents happened at night.

Police Chief Jason Hare says this curfew is something he and residents have been wanting.

“If they are home in bed, you don’t have worry about them roaming the streets, getting on drugs, getting kidnapped or killed, or getting into mischief tearing up property,” Hare said.

Under the ordinance, if a child is found after hours, they can face community service and their parents could get a fine. The first offense is a warning or a $25 fine, the second offense is a $50 dollar fine, and third offense is a fine of up to $500 dollars, or up to six months in jail for the parent.

Hare believes parents will now be paying more attention to their children and keeping them home.