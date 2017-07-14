Florida man arrested, accused of bringing young daughter with him to drug deal in Pelham

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Florida man is facing charges after an early morning arrest Friday. According to the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, the arrest was the result of an undercover narcotics investigation.

Task force commander Lt. Clay Hammac with the task force says investigators made contact with 27-year-old Ryan William Leacock of Milton, Florida. Leacock allegedly transported 57.84 grams of methamphetamine from Florida to Pelham to meet with an undercover narcotics investigator.

Hammac says the methamphetamine was worth approximately $4,000. Leacock allegedly brought his 7-year-old daughter with him from Florida to Pelham. His daughter was taken into the care of Shelby County DHR and transported to Children’s Hospital for a wellness check. Leacock was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Leacock is being held in the Shelby COunty Jail on a bond set at over 1.5 million dollars.

“My heart breaks for the young child and I am incredibly grateful for the quick and passionate response of the Shelby County Department of Human Resources,” Hammac said.” Exposing a child to a life of drug trafficking and drug deals is despicable.”