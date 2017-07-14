Forecast and Gearing up for Sloss Fest 2017

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sloss Music and Arts Festival starts on Saturday, and CBS 42 is a proud sponsor!

We will have crews there all weekend. We will also stream Facebook live interviews with the artists on our CBS 42 Facebook Page.

The festival runs from Saturday to Sunday.

The weather is expected to be really hot and humid. Organizers are planning accordingly by doubling the number of hydration stations available this year. They’re also including shade tents and misting stations.

Kids 6 and younger are allowed in free with a ticketed adult. There will be 42 bands spread across four stages Saturday and Sunday. For more information on Sloss Festival, visit the site here.