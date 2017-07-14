No charges filed in death of Vestavia infant left in car

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The District Attorney’s Office has decided not to file charges in a hot car death case in Vestavia.

1-year-old Christian Evan Sanders of Birmingham died after being left in a truck for eight hours in April. The truck was parked at an office building in the 2000 block of Columbiana Rd.

Police arrived after receiving a call of a child being left in a car. Sanders was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

After a 5-week investigation, the District Attorney’s office determined that the death of the 1-year-old was nothing but a “tragic accident”.