Rachel on the Road: Ave Maria Grotto

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Ave Maria Grotto is known across the world as “Jerusalem in Miniature.” That’s because there are about 125 reproductions of some of the most famous and historic buildings and shrines sculpted across a four-acre park.

The structures are all well preserved at the Grotto in Cullman. From 1934-1958, Brother Joseph started making these models and setting up the historic shrine that still stands today.

The director, Bill Ellis, says his favorite part of the job is just walking through the grounds every day and taking it all in. “The people that come through here, if you listen to them talk, it’s very inspirational, spiritual, and it just means a lot,” Ellis added.

Mary Dixson was a visitor at the grotto. She says she visits frequently.

“Every time I come here, I see something new in the cuts of the rocks and stuff,” Dixson said. “How it’s designed and everything. It’s just amazing to me.”

You can request a tour or grab a pamphlet that will explain every structure as you walk through the grotto. Click here for a link to more details at Ave Maria Grotto.

