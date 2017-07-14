Sloss Fest 2017: What we’re looking forward to most

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tomorrow, the third annual Sloss Fest kicks off in the Magic City! Since 2015, Sloss Fest has been bringing the magic of music festivals to Birmingham. CBS 42 is a proud sponsor for the 2017 festival, and we’ll be there all weekend getting an inside look at all the action.

Our Sloss Fest team is myself (Haley Townsend Rhinehart–hey y’all), Cameron Edgeworth and CBS 42 Community’s Lillian Lalo. We’ll be arriving Saturday morning and kicking off the festival with an interview and festival hair tutorial on Facebook Live with Hair by Hannah, a local business from Pelham-native Hannah Holsomback!

Local braid bar at Sloss Fest

You might have seen her work on Instagram @bighairedhannah–she’s got quite the following and I went to high school with her. She’ll be doing our hair for the festival around noon, and if you’re interested in her braid bar at Sloss, send her a message on Facebook or Instagram. If you’re lining up to get in when gates open, we hope you’ll watch our tutorial and let us know what you think while you wait!

Checking out the vendors

Lillian, Cameron and I will walk around the festival and check out all the vendors! We’ve heard there will be some new additions this year including a silent disco (too cool, y’all). We’re excited to see all the offerings this year! My favorite vendor from 2015 was a local company that had framed works of art. My husband and I purchased a 2015 Sloss Fest fine art print and had the vendor frame it. It hangs in our stairwell now and reminds us of the great time we had that year.

Live iron pouring demonstration

While it’s always hot in July in Alabama, you don’t know heat until you stand near a live iron pouring demonstration at Sloss. It’s an experience like no other and so unique to Sloss Fest and our city’s history. We’ll be sure to preview the experience for you on Facebook Live in case you can’t handle the heat in person. In 2015, they were making really neat iron pieces for purchase after the demonstration, and I thought it was really a neat way to commemorate the festival.

The lineup

The lineup this year is (as always) amazing. From solid local acts like Shaheed and DJ Supreme all the way to headliner Alabama Shakes, we don’t want to miss a minute of the music. And we’re excited to say we’ll be interviewing several acts both Saturday and Sunday — you can watch our interviews live at CBS42 on Facebook as well as on our CBS 42 Weekend News at 6 and 10. Be sure to comment with any questions you want us to ask on the live videos–Haley will be keeping her eyes out for comments so if you’ve got something to ask, don’t hold back!

CBS 42 interviews (subject to change):

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

NEEDTOBREATHE

CHERUB

Beach Slang

Judah & The Lion

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Alabama Shakes

All in all, my favorite thing about Sloss is just how Birmingham the entire festival experience feels. With local staples such as Royal Cup Coffee and Tea partnering with the festival and the Birmingham skyline setting the scene behind the stages, we can’t wait to enjoy all the local food, beverages and more offered at Sloss Fest this year. And if you see us, please come say hey! We’re all Birmingham natives, (Cameron is a Clay-Chalkville grad, I’m a Pelham High grad, and Lillian is a MBHS alumni,) so we’ve got Southern manners to boot, plus we work in TV and love to talk! 🙂