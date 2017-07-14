Toddler walks out of house, found wandering in the street by neighbor

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — A toddler is now in DHR custody after being found wandering in the street early Friday morning.

According to Birmingham Police, the child’s mother left the house to go to the store. The 2-year-old was home with his step father who was sleeping when he walked out of the door.

A neighbor saw the child walking up the sidewalk and called the police.

Police have made contact with the child’s mother. The step father says the home does not have any locks.

