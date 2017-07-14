WATCH: House falls into Land O’ Lakes sinkhole, neighborhood on alert

MOBILE USERS WATCH HERE

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A fast-growing sinkhole that swallowed two homes in a Land O’ Lakes neighborhood on Friday morning has residents and authorities on edge as the massive 200-foot-wide hole continues to grow.

At 7:25 a.m. on Friday, 911 dispatchers received a call about a boat that was falling into a hole that had formed at 21835 Ocean Pine Drive in Land O’ Lakes.

Firefighters arrived at the residence to discover a hole about the size of a swimming pool. They saw that the hole was growing.

The firefighters went to the home but no one was there, the residents had already left to go to work. Firefighters rescued two dogs from inside the home.

Authorities went door-to-door to evacuate an estimated 8-10 homes as the sinkhole, which is filled with water, continued to spread.

The sinkhole then swallowed the home. Video shows the home collapsing into the hole.

Part of the home next door also collapsed into the sinkhole. The people who live at that home were evacuated before it collapsed.

“For the most part, they lost everything,” said Pasco County Rescue Fire Chief Shawn Whited.

Whited said the hole grew in a matter of minutes. At around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the sinkhole was estimated to be 200 feet in diameter and is very deep. Whited said after the home collapsed into the sinkhole, the only thing they could see was the home’s roof.

“This is something we’ve never seen before,” he said.

Power has been shut off to about 100 homes as a precaution.

Authorities have also notified other people living in the area that the sinkhole is active and they could be forced to evacuate at any time.

The Red Cross will be assisting evacuated residents.

Authorities say a sinkhole had previously been fixed at the location. WFLA News Channel 8 did some digging and found that the home was also sold in 2015 as a “repaired” home. A company called Helicon did the repairs.