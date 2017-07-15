Fmr. Gov. Bentley opens medical practice, offers free screenings

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT) — Dr. Robert Bentley, who resigned as Governor of Alabama in April after pleading guilty to 2 misdemeanor charges, has opened a new dermatology practice in Tuscaloosa. Bentley hosted free skin cancer screenings as part of “Serve Day,” an initiative by Church of the Highlands, where Bentley is now a member.

“I have felt like all I’ve done all my life is to serve. Because I love the people that I serve, I loved my patients, I still love my patients, I love all the people of Alabama,” Bentley said Friday.

The practice has been open since June 1st, at 900 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Tuscaloosa. Bentley promised to complete 100 hours of community service in the medical field as part of the plea agreement he struck with prosecutors in April, just hours before he resigned as Governor.

“We did a good job and we worked hard at being governor, because we wanted to serve people and we got a lot of things accomplished,” Bentley added about his time in office.

Patients who waited to be seen by the former governor spoke of the forgiveness they felt towards him and hoped others would share.

““Whatever the situation was, there’s always forgiveness,” said Regina Noland, who was seen by Dr. Bentley at his office Saturday. “He’s back doing what he loves and so I think that’s a good thing.”

Bentley served as Governor of Alabama for 7 years, but still denies having an affair with a former top aide and using state resources to advance the relationship.