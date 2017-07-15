Three vehicle accident in Blount County claims life of Hoover man

DECATUR, Ala (WIAT): A three vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hoover man on Friday, per Chuck Daniel, Senior Trooper with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Michael Carpick Jr., 71, was killed when the 2013 Mazda Miata he was driving collided with a 2015 Freightliner and a 2012 Chevy Tahoe on U.S. 278 at the intersection of Alabama 79, Friday evening. Carpick was pronounced dead on the scene.

The drivers and occupants of the two other vehicles were not injured.

This is still an active investigation and WIAT-CBS42 will release more information as it becomes available.