ALEXANDRIA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issues an emergency missing child alert for a teenager out of Calhoun County.

Tianna Marie Moore was last seen in Alexandria. The 16-year-old is 5’6″, 120 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know where she is or where she could be, call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. That number is (256)236-6600.