Homewood Church of Christ hosting Backpack Block Party July 29th

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The school year is just around the corner and Homewood Church of Christ is reaching out to parents who may need a little help.

The church is hosting a Backpack Block Party. They’ll give away 1700 backpacks loaded with school supplies–all for free! The event also features free services like vision and dental screening and plenty of other community resources.

The Backpack Block Party will also have refreshments, games, inflatables, face painting, balloons and more. Some organizations that will be on hand include Birmingham Fire & Rescue, Birmingham Police, FocusFirst, Girls, Inc., UAB School of Dentistry, United Way of Central Alabama and several more groups.

To qualify for a free backpack, the child must be in attendance. The supplies are first come, first served. The Backpack Block Party will be held Saturday, July 29th from 9 a.m. to noon. Homewood Church of Christ is on West Oxmoor Road.

If you’d like more information about the block party or the church, call (205)942-5683 or email them at info@homewoodchurch.org. You can also check out the church’s website here or keep up with everything going on through their Facebook page here.