11-year-old girl missing in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tallapoosa County and Alabama Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl.

11-year-old Victoria Smith was last seen in Dadeville, Alabama around 4 p.m. on July 16, 2017.

Smith is a white female who was last seen wearing a purple shirt with yellow writing, black gym shorts, brown flip flops, and a head band with her hair pulled back.

She is 5’1″, 120 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264.