2 dead after reported home invasion in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have died after a reported home invasion that took place in Cullman County, according to Brad Williams with the Cullman County Sherriff’s Office.

Williams told CBS42 News that a homeowner was shot and killed at a dwelling on County Road 1301 around 5 p.m. At the time of that shooting, there was reportedly another person inside of the house that shot and killed the intruder.

At this time, Williams told CBS42 News that the department is not releasing any more details. WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.