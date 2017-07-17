BBBS of Greater Birmingham hosting “A Night of Big Stars”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham is getting ready to bring some star power to the Magic City. The “Night of Big Stars” will be held Saturday, August 5th.

The 2017 theme is “Building Children, Building Birmingham” which is inspired by the city’s major growth over the past year. It also ties into the knowledge that we truly have to build our future by investing in children.

This year’s special guest is singer and Alabama native Taylor Hicks. He’ll perform with the Littles in the BBBS program and take part in a meet and greet with guests. VIP tickets are $275 each and include several perks, including the meet and greet, plus a photo and signed headshot of Hicks.

Non-VIP tickets are $200 each and include dinner and cocktail reception. Guests can also take part in a silent and live auction. You’ll also be treated to a performance by BBBS Littles and the special performance from Hicks.

This year’s honorary chairmen are CEO of Hoar Construction Rob Burton and President and CEO of Corporate Realty Robert Simon.

This is the sixth year for “A Night of Big Stars.” It’s happening at the Alys Stephens Center on Saturday, August 5th at 6 p.m. You can find ticket information and more by clicking here. To find out more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham and how to volunteer your time, click here.